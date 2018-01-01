Pulse+ smart devices integrate with Noonlight, a safety platform that wirelessly connects your Pulse+ device to your phone. Backed by live dispatchers, Noonlight will send emergency personnel to your location immediately if you ever need to use your device. No fumbling around for your phone or freezing up in fear. Pull the trigger and help is on the way. The Noonlight mobile app is free for the first month after activation, and requires a monthly Noonlight Premium membership after 30 days at $9.99/month.