Pulse+ smart devices integrate with Noonlight, a safety platform that wirelessly connects your Pulse+ device to your phone. Backed by live dispatchers, Noonlight will send emergency personnel to your location immediately if you ever need to use your device. No fumbling around for your phone or freezing up in fear. Pull the trigger and help is on the way. The Noonlight mobile app is free for the first month after activation, and requires a monthly Noonlight Premium membership after 30 days at $9.99/month.
Noonlight Integration
Step 01: Get to safety
Drop your Pulse+ and get to safety. Noonlight is already reaching out to emergency services.
Step 02: Noonlight will text and call you
Answer if you can. You may also cancel the alarm at this point, or talk directly to 911.
Step 03: Just wait
Help is on the way.
Pulse+ Features
01: Replacement Cartridge
02: Battery Indicator Light
03: Shaved Safeties
04: High Visibility Flashlight
05: Targeting Laser
06: Emergency Dispatch